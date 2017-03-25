 

'Fire contained, but stay indoors' – eThekwini municipality warns residents

2017-03-25 15:30

Mpho Raborife, News24

Johannesburg - Although a fire which broke out at a Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh, Durban has been contained, residents were still urged to stay indoors and avoid any direct contact with the smoke outside, the eThekwini municipality said on Saturday.

"In the event that members of the community come into contact with the smoke, they are advised to stay indoors and close windows and doors and ensure that air conditioning systems are switched off," the municipality said in an update statement.

The fire was still alight; however, officials were confident that it had been contained to the area that was already destroyed. There was no possibility of a further spread, the municipality said.

Firefighters had worked through the night and continued through Saturday in their efforts to extinguishing the flames, it said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Transnet has said it will institute an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the Durban search and rescue unit had confirmed that there were wax panels inside the warehouse which were making it difficult for the fire department to contain the fire.

Billowing black smoke and huge flames could be seen above the warehouse.

By Friday evening, residents and businesses near the warehouse were urged to evacuate.

The M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic.

The eThekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.

A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital.

Read more on:    durban  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

In the face of violence these kids find liberation on a sand dune

33 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 24 results 2017-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 