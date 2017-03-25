'Fire contained, but stay indoors' – eThekwini municipality warns residents

Johannesburg - Although a fire which broke out at a Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh, Durban has been contained, residents were still urged to stay indoors and avoid any direct contact with the smoke outside, the eThekwini municipality said on Saturday.

"In the event that members of the community come into contact with the smoke, they are advised to stay indoors and close windows and doors and ensure that air conditioning systems are switched off," the municipality said in an update statement.

The fire was still alight; however, officials were confident that it had been contained to the area that was already destroyed. There was no possibility of a further spread, the municipality said.

Firefighters had worked through the night and continued through Saturday in their efforts to extinguishing the flames, it said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Transnet has said it will institute an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the Durban search and rescue unit had confirmed that there were wax panels inside the warehouse which were making it difficult for the fire department to contain the fire.

Billowing black smoke and huge flames could be seen above the warehouse.

By Friday evening, residents and businesses near the warehouse were urged to evacuate.

The M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic.

The eThekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.

A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital.