Fired ministers not lost to ANC - Duarte

Pravin Gordhan addresses the media following Thursday night's unprecedented Cabinet reshuffle, which saw him and 5 other Ministers (and 6 deputies) fired from their posts. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - While they may not agree with President Jacob Zuma's choices, the African National Congress must still rally behind new and old Cabinet ministers, party deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said on Friday.

"Congratulations to all the new ministers appointed by the President. Ministers who lost their portfolios cannot be seen as being lost to ANC," Duarte tweeted on Friday.

"We may not agree with the President on the choices he has made, but ours is to rally behind these ministers and support them."

She was reacting to Zuma's dramatic late night Cabinet reshuffle, which saw 20 ANC MPs given new positions and five ministers "released".

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among these five. Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will replace Gordhan.

"We expect Malusi Gigaba to understand that National Treasury is the citadel of our economy and will safeguard it from any looting and corruption!"

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said he did not agree with the decision to axe Gordhan and Jonas based on a "suspect" intelligence report.

"Their commitment to the NDR [national democratic revolution] is unquestionable," he tweeted.

The Democratic Alliance said it would seek a court interdict to stop Zuma from swearing in his new ministers and deputy ministers at 18:00 on Friday.

"We have asked our legal team to stop Zuma from swearing in the new ministers," DA leader Mmusi Maimane told reporters at OR Tambo International Airport.

He called on all South Africans to march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House and said all parties, and members of the ANC, needed to support a call of no confidence in Zuma.

