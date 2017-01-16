 

Firefighters battle blaze in Cape Town's Deer Park

2017-01-16 22:51

Tammy Petersen, News24

(File, Ian Kitney, Kingdom Photography)

(File, Ian Kitney, Kingdom Photography)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Firefighters are battling a blaze in Oranjezicht on Monday night. This after they extinguished another fire a short distance away earlier.

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Lane said 52 firefighters were at the scene between Deer Park Drive and Tafelberg Road after the vegetation in the area was reported to be ablaze at about 21:30.

"It's definitely not under control," he said.

"There are no reports of any immediate danger [to property], but the strong South Easter is blowing towards the houses just below Tafelberg Road," he said.

There have been no evacuations yet, but the fire is still in its early stages and additional vehicles have been requested, Lane confirmed.

Lane was unable to estimate how many hectares are currently affected because of heavy smoke.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I'm not interested in being president - Madonsela

2017-01-16 21:18

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Thuli Madonsela on ABSA investigations

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 18:14 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

Muizenberg 17:46 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 