Firefighters battle blaze in Cape Town's Deer Park

Cape Town - Firefighters are battling a blaze in Oranjezicht on Monday night. This after they extinguished another fire a short distance away earlier.

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Lane said 52 firefighters were at the scene between Deer Park Drive and Tafelberg Road after the vegetation in the area was reported to be ablaze at about 21:30.

"It's definitely not under control," he said.

"There are no reports of any immediate danger [to property], but the strong South Easter is blowing towards the houses just below Tafelberg Road," he said.

There have been no evacuations yet, but the fire is still in its early stages and additional vehicles have been requested, Lane confirmed.

Lane was unable to estimate how many hectares are currently affected because of heavy smoke.