Firefighters use mats to battle Mellville Koppies fire out of fear for electrocution

Firefighters are unable to hose the grass fire on top of Melville Koppies. (Ahmed Areff, News24)

Johannesburg - Firefighters are unable to hose the grass fire down on top of Melville Koppies in Johannesburg as several high voltage electricity lines are present in the area.

They instead used mats to battle the fire for fear of being electrocuted, News24 journalist at the scene Ahmed Areff reported.

The fires are at the bottom of pylons, but electricity lines do not appear to be damaged, Areff said.

He said the fires are within 150m from the fences of homes in the area.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services told News24 that the fire is under control.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings are currently in danger, spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

Areff said that there was no wind in the area fanning the flames.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.



