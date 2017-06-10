 

Eastern Cape fire reaches Woodridge College

2017-06-10 18:10

Paul Herman, News24

Woodridge Fire. (HeraldLIVE, Facebook)

Woodridge Fire. (HeraldLIVE, Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - A fire burning in the Van Stadens Gorge area in the Eastern Cape has reportedly reached some of the buildings at Woodridge College outside of Port Elizabeth, the school said in a Facebook post.

"All pupils are safely off campus. Non-local boarders [are] being hosted by other families. Fires around school under control at this stage," the school said on Facebook on Saturday.

The fire department was still on the premises, and the school evacuated.

The school's alumni association said that all firefighters had to leave the campus on Saturday afternoon as "nothing more could be done".

"It is with a very heavy heart that we have to inform you that Woodridge is now on fire including the buildings," the Old Woodridgean Association also said on Facebook.

"All fire fighters have had to leave the campus and there is nothing more that can be done. We will keep you updated if any more news comes through."

HeraldLIVE posted a video on Facebook of the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the buildings affected were reception and music halls, the newspaper reported.

The school thanked friends of the school for their assistance and support.

It was not clear what caused the fire in the Van Stadens Gorge area.

* This story and headline have been updated.

Read more on:    george  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 dead, many injuries in Cape Town, Durban accidents

2017-06-10 14:31

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 11:50 AM
Road name: N2

Wetton 17:33 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday June 09 results 2017-06-09 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 