 

Fisherman drowns in Kalk Bay harbour

2016-12-24 16:05

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Fishing harbour. (File, iStock)

Cape Town – A fisherman, believed to be in his forties, has drowned after falling into the harbour from a fishing boat in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Darren Zimmerman said NSRI Simon’s Town duty crew, CMR (Cape Medical Response), Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and the SA Police Services, responded to reports of a drowning at the Kalk Bay harbour on Friday evening.

Zimmerman said the man had been working on the fishing vessel Dicky Rose.

His body was found floating face-down by the crew of another fishing vessel.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead.

Read more on:    nsri  |  cape town  |  drownings

