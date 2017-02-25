 

Five dead, two raped in horror Umlazi robberies

2017-02-25 15:40

Jenni Evans, News24

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Five people were killed and at least nine others injured in two violent robberies in quick succession in Umlazi's G-section in KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday, the province's MEC for social development said.

Speaking from Umlazi, Wesizwe Thusi said the families were completely devastated by the early morning robbery in which two women were also raped and a breastfeeding mother shot.

Initial information is that a group of three robbers had stormed into a tavern nearby and made the eight people inside go into a room. They robbed them of their cellphones and then made them lie down and shot them.

The robbers ran away, and targeted a house nearby for another robbery.

They got into the house and killed four people a 59-year-old woman, her son and two daughters.

Thusi said that neighbours who heard a commotion, called the police, who arrived quickly.

The police knocked on the window of the house and identified themselves.

They heard a young woman scream "I am being raped".

Police barged into the house to rescue the woman while a man tried to run away from them, shooting at police. Police shot back and he was killed.

A breastfeeding mother was also shot but survived. Her baby was physically not hurt but was inconsolable, said Thusi.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said three of the family members died in the house, and a fourth on the way to hospital. Police had also established that two women had been raped during the house robbery.

She said the community was shocked and scared.

"They are devastated. I am devastated. We are going to have to arrange a community dialogue for them," she said.

People on the scene said they recognised the dead robber so there was hope that the two who ran away will be caught quickly.

Police had also found out that the robber that was killed was arrested in connection with possession of an unlicensed firearm in November.


Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

They said he wasn’t allowed to jump. He didn’t listen

33 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 