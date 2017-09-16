 

Five injured in Durban after roof collapse

2017-09-16 21:27

Nation Nyoka

A temporary church structure in Durban Christian Centre. (Supplied)

Durban – Five people have been injured in two separate incidents after two roofs collapsed on the corner of Grey Street and Warick Triangle in Durban due to strong winds in the area on Saturday.

Robert McKenzie of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) told News24 that there were two major and two minor injuries on Grey Street.

In a separate incident, one person was injured at Warick Triangle at a filling station in Durban after a roof collapsed.

“Two of the people who have been injured have been taken to a local hospital,” he said.

McKenzie said that there was lots of damage reported from Southern KwaZulu-Natal all the way to Durban due to the strong winds. He advised those driving in the area to be cautious when driving.

