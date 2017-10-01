Five killed in KZN head-on collision

What To Read Next

Durban – Five people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a BMW and a Toyota Corolla on the N3 highway in Van Reenen on Sunday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

The incident happened at 16:15, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said in a statement.

Siddall said a boy believed to be 11-years-old was found on the back seat of the BMW.

“He was in a critical condition and was transported to the Laverna Hospital in Ladysmith for further medical care,” Siddall said.

She said two more people in the BMW sustained moderate injuries. Five people who were travelling in the Toyota Corolla were declared dead on the scene.

