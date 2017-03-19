Five suspects arrested in OR Tambo heist

Johannesburg - Five suspects allegedly linked to the R200m OR Tambo Airport heist were arrested over the weekend.

A highly placed source told News24 that the men were arrested in a joint operation with the Hawks, the provincial tracking team and crime intelligence over Friday and Saturday.

One of the suspects arrested at luxurious Centurion estate, was in possession of a Lamborghini and a large amount of cash.

The men are expected to appear in the Kempton Magistrate's court on Monday.

The source said police are expected to make further arrests.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi was cagey on revealing details on the arrests but said: "People should be cautioned on what they read on social media where information is not validated.

"The acting national police commissioner will make an announcement if there have been any developments," he said.

A total of R24m was stolen from a plane at the airport earlier in March, sources told News24.

Suspects in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money after a SAA flight landed, News24 reported on March 7. A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have also been used in the operation.

Mulaudzi said a high-level investigation, involving all law enforcement agencies, was underway.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Trevor Jones said no shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The money is yet to be recovered

