 

Flames, rubber bullets mark Cape Town #TaxiStrike

2017-09-18 10:33

Jenni Evans and Mxolisi Mngadi

A bus set alight on the N2 highway, at R300, in Cape Town. (Supplied)

A bus set alight on the N2 highway, at R300, in Cape Town. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Rubber bullets were fired into a group of people throwing stones at buses and police in Du Noon, north of Cape Town, on Monday as a taxi driver strike took hold.


Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police officers who were keeping watch at the bus stop in Du Noon, not far from the famous Killarney race track, also released tear gas to bring a crowd under control.

On the N1 at Joostenbergvlakte, a burning barricade blocked the road but this was quickly cleared by police.

Buses were also stoned at Borcherds Quarry near the Cape Town International Airport.

READ: #TaxiStrike hits Cape Town public transport

On Potsdam and Wellington roads in Fisantekraal, a group of people threw stones at police and traffic officials and in Delft a Golden Arrow bus was set alight.

The N7 between Plattekloof and Potsdam roads was also closed - blocking a major route for the industries to the north of Cape Town, which include a petrol refinery.

"Luckily, at this point in time nobody is injured," Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

protest
(Supplied)

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape was meeting the province's transport MEC Donald Grant. 

Are you being affected by the taxi strike? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi said buses were also stoned at Site C in Khayelitsha and a Dairy Bell truck was torched on Govan Mbeki Road near the electrical depot.

"Various roads in and around Nyanga have been filled with rubble and stones," said Yozi. "We urge motorists to be on the lookout." 

MyCiTi buses were filled to capacity on Monday morning as they transported commuters who usually take taxis to work, but because they had shortened their routes, commuters further afield such as those in Du Noon were stranded.

Businesses also started warning customers of the impact.

The reasons for the strike were not immediately clear.



Read more on:    santaco  |  cape town  |  public transport  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Van Breda axe murder trial day 40

2017-09-18 09:48

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 