Flames, rubber bullets mark Cape Town #TaxiStrike

A bus set alight on the N2 highway, at R300, in Cape Town. (Supplied)



Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police officers who were keeping watch at the bus stop in Du Noon, not far from the famous Killarney race track, also released tear gas to bring a crowd under control.



On the N1 at Joostenbergvlakte, a burning barricade blocked the road but this was quickly cleared by police.

Buses were also stoned at Borcherds Quarry near the Cape Town International Airport.

On Potsdam and Wellington roads in Fisantekraal, a group of people threw stones at police and traffic officials and in Delft a Golden Arrow bus was set alight.

The N7 between Plattekloof and Potsdam roads was also closed - blocking a major route for the industries to the north of Cape Town, which include a petrol refinery.



"Luckily, at this point in time nobody is injured," Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.



(Supplied)

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape was meeting the province's transport MEC Donald Grant.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi said buses were also stoned at Site C in Khayelitsha and a Dairy Bell truck was torched on Govan Mbeki Road near the electrical depot.



"Various roads in and around Nyanga have been filled with rubble and stones," said Yozi. "We urge motorists to be on the lookout."



MyCiTi buses were filled to capacity on Monday morning as they transported commuters who usually take taxis to work, but because they had shortened their routes, commuters further afield such as those in Du Noon were stranded.

Businesses also started warning customers of the impact.

