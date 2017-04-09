 

Floods trap passenger bus in Meiringspoort pass

2017-04-09 22:52

Tammy Petersen, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Heavy rains result in Vaal Dam levels of over 88%

2017-02-24 11:15

While some are dealing with devastating floods following heavy rain, others rejoice as dams — which recently reached critical levels — fill up. The Vaal Dam is currently at 88.48%.WATCH

Cape Town – Floods and heavy rains have trapped a passenger bus in Meiringspoort pass between De Rust and Beaufort West, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says.

Africa told News24 on Sunday night that the bus was stuck between two bridges and that there was no contact with it.

“Meiringspoort consists of 13 places where the road crosses the river, so there are 13 bridges in the pass.

“The bus is stuck between two of them and can’t come out because the bridges are flooded,” he explained.

Meanwhile, crew from an ambulance initially believed to have washed away during flooding and heavy rain between Klaarstroom and Prince Albert Road are safe, Africa said.

Metro emergency medical services earlier lost all communication with the ambulance, but confirmation has since been received that the ambulance, as well as the patient it had been transporting, were safe, he added.

Read more on:    george  |  search and rescue  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Heckling at Kathrada memorial 'unacceptable' - Mkhize

2017-04-09 21:49

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 20:48 PM
Road name: N12

Muizenberg 19:01 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 