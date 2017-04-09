Floods trap passenger bus in Meiringspoort pass

While some are dealing with devastating floods following heavy rain, others rejoice as dams — which recently reached critical levels — fill up. The Vaal Dam is currently at 88.48%. WATCH

Cape Town – Floods and heavy rains have trapped a passenger bus in Meiringspoort pass between De Rust and Beaufort West, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says.



Africa told News24 on Sunday night that the bus was stuck between two bridges and that there was no contact with it.

“Meiringspoort consists of 13 places where the road crosses the river, so there are 13 bridges in the pass.

“The bus is stuck between two of them and can’t come out because the bridges are flooded,” he explained.

Meanwhile, crew from an ambulance initially believed to have washed away during flooding and heavy rain between Klaarstroom and Prince Albert Road are safe, Africa said.

Metro emergency medical services earlier lost all communication with the ambulance, but confirmation has since been received that the ambulance, as well as the patient it had been transporting, were safe, he added.