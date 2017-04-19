Florida head-shot victim critical, stable

Johannesburg - A young man who was shot in the head during an attempted robbery at his home in Florida, Roodepoort, on Wednesday morning, is in a critical condition but breathing on his own.



Joshua Bosch, 21, a third-year-medical student at the University of the Witwatersrand, had a fractured skull. No bullets were lodged in his head, his family said in a message sent to relatives and friends.

READ: Son takes shot to the head trying to rescue his father

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mpho More earlier said Bosch's father opened his garage to leave for work around 05:45 when three men confronted him. Two of them were armed.



"He told the men to take the keys of the Amarok and leave. He later screamed, then his two sons ran out to see what was happening. One of them was shot twice in the head," More said.

Bosch played first-team rugby for Parktown Boys High, his friend Brandon Neveling said.

"He is very down to earth, well-mannered and respectful."