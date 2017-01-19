 

Former analyst's CCMA case against Parliament continues

2017-01-19 05:38

Tammy Petersen, News24

Parliament

Parliament (Dan Calderwood, News24)

Cape Town - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is expected to continue a case on Thursday between former analyst Dr Sean Muller and Parliament regarding a deputy director of economics post.

Muller alleges he had been overlooked for a promotion, while being more qualified than the candidate who got the job.

He had a PhD, while the successful candidate, also a respondent in the matter, only had a master’s degree. He was the highest performing analyst, he said. 

Muller was shortlisted, interviewed, and underwent psychometric testing. After a six-month-long recruitment process, the position was offered to Seeraj Mohamed.

Muller previously told the commission that while no one had ever approached him to do academic work, others were asked.

Others in the office were favoured because they had helped do political work, including write speeches, which were not part of the office’s mandate, he alleged.


