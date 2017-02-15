Former business partner of Kebble killer shot dead

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – A well-known car restorer was shot and killed at his home in Kensington on Wednesday morning, Gauteng police said.

Raymond "Razor" Barras, 49, was shot as he was exiting his garage in Highland Road, Kensington, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said.

He was shot several times in the upper body. The motive for the killing was unknown, he said.

No arrests had yet been made. Barras was an ex-business partner of Faizel Kappie Smith.

Smith was part of the trio who admitted to the assisted suicide of mining magnate Brett Kebble.

Kebble's alleged killers – Nigel McGurk, Mikey Schultz and Smith – entered into plea agreements with the State and served no jail time.

Barras' friend, who chose to remain anonymous, told News24: "He was a good friend over the years. It's unbelievable that someone like that has been shot. He was a harmless person."

He said Barras and Smith had worked closely together, fixing cars. He said his friend's murder would take a while to sink in.