Former clerk accused of stealing money meant for bail, fines back behind bars

Cape Town - A court official who allegedly stole almost R50 000 meant for bail and fines has found himself back behind bars after failing to attend his own court appearance.

Charlton Alberts, 26, will be remanded in custody until he returns to the dock in the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court next Wednesday on various counts of theft following his arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Anti-Corruption Unit.

He was arrested on Monday on a contempt of court charge after he failed to pitch for an appearance in April.

Alberts worked as a financial clerk at the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Saturday.

“It is alleged that [between] December 5, 2015 and February 16, 2016, he stole cash paid in by civilians at court for various transactions which included bail and fines,” he explained.

“He was initially arrested during 2016, following investigations into his unlawful activities and made a series of court appearances before absconding.”

Western Cape Hawks head Nombuso Khoza said corruption involving state officials, regardless of the value involved, would not be tolerated.

“The public is dependent on officials to set good examples in society. The alleged actions by the accused are the exact opposite of this,” she said.



Alberts is expected back on the dock at his former workplace on September 13.

