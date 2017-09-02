 

Former clerk accused of stealing money meant for bail, fines back behind bars

2017-09-02 22:31

Tammy Petersen, News24

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A court official who allegedly stole almost R50 000 meant for bail and fines has found himself back behind bars after failing to attend his own court appearance.

Charlton Alberts, 26, will be remanded in custody until he returns to the dock in the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court next Wednesday on various counts of theft following his arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Anti-Corruption Unit.

He was arrested on Monday on a contempt of court charge after he failed to pitch for an appearance in April.

Alberts worked as a financial clerk at the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Saturday.

“It is alleged that [between] December 5, 2015 and February 16, 2016, he stole cash paid in by civilians at court for various transactions which included bail and fines,” he explained.

“He was initially arrested during 2016, following investigations into his unlawful activities and made a series of court appearances before absconding.”

Western Cape Hawks head Nombuso Khoza said corruption involving state officials, regardless of the value involved, would not be tolerated.

“The public is dependent on officials to set good examples in society. The alleged actions by the accused are the exact opposite of this,” she said.
 
Alberts is expected back on the dock at his former workplace on September 13. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa: 'The Buffalo is going down'

13 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 