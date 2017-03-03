Former Free State Judge President dies

Johannesburg – The former president of the Free State Division of the High Court, Judge Jacobus Petrus Malherbe, died on Wednesday at the age of 79, the Office of the Chief Justice said.

"The late Judge Malherbe contributed immensely to the development of our jurisprudence and we are deeply saddened by his passing," current Free State Judge President Mahube Molemela said in a statement.

According to the office of the Chief Justice, Malherbe was born in 1938 and completed his schooling in Bloemfontein in 1955.

He obtained a LLB from the then-University of the Orange Free State and was admitted to the Bar in February 1961.

Malherbe was permanently appointed a judge in the Northern Cape in August 1984 and became a High Court judge in the Free State in 1985.

In April 2001, he was appointed as Judge President of the Free State Division of the High Court, a position he held until he was discharged from service at the age of 70 in January 2008.

Malherbe served as a judge for 25 years.

Malherbe's funeral will take place at Heuwelkruin NG church in Bloemfontein on March 6 at 11:00.