 

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza reports for duty - lawyer

2017-04-24 09:41

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Berning Ntlemeza. (Picture: Lucky Nxumalo)

Berning Ntlemeza. (Picture: Lucky Nxumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza arrived at the unit's headquarters in Pretoria on Monday morning, his lawyer Comfort Ngidi confirmed to News24.

Ngidi said his client arrived at 07:30 this morning to report for duty.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza was currently in "routine" meetings, planning the week ahead with senior staff. He dismissed reports that Ntlemeza was there to pack his bags.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza doesn’t know what role his replacement, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata is playing, but said that Ntlemeza would be working with her.

Ntlemeza managed to evade journalists who were camped outside the main entrance of the building.

Several DA members were also outside the headquarters, picketing against Ntlemeza.

The members chanted "Ntlemeza must go" as word spread that he had arrived at the building.

A few policemen were also camped outside, monitoring the situation.

Last week Ngidi told News24 that he would be approaching the SCA to appeal a High Court ruling that found Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid.

The DA's Zak Mbhele said the party was there in response to threats made by Ntlemeza that he would return.

"Given the importance of the Hawks we can't afford to have someone whose integrity is not beyond reproach."


Read more on:    hawks  |  berning ntlemeza  |  pretoria  |  police

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Van Breda axe murder trial begins

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 