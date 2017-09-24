 

Former husband's assault 'case was closed' - environmental affairs minister

2017-09-24 14:31

Correspondent

Edna Molewa (File: Volksblad)

Edna Molewa (File: Volksblad)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa on Sunday said a common assault case against her by her former husband had been closed, not quashed.

“He [her ex-husband] voluntarily submitted a withdrawal statement to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2015,” said Molewa in a statement issued by her ministry.

“Not only was the matter fully investigated by the SAPS, but the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions declined to prosecute.

ALSO READ: 'Minister, lover wanted me dead' - former husband of environmental affairs minister

“The case was closed, and not quashed as the article tries to suggest,” she added.

Molewa was reacting to a City Press newspaper article that detailed an affidavit related to a case of common assault which he previously laid against her.

Her husband, Richard Molewa, told the City Press that at the time, he had been approached by a senior police officer who told him a charge could not be made against a minister.

'Attempted smear'

According to the newspaper, Gauteng Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela could not find the relevant case number in the system.  However, an unnamed senior police source said that Richard Molewa had opened a case but then withdrew the charges.

Richard Molewa denied this to the newspaper.

The affidavit in question contained allegations that he had been chased around his kitchen by his wife’s lover.

On Sunday, in her response, Molewa said that the article was based on “an attempted smear by someone with no reputation to speak of”.

Molewa said that the allegation made by her former husband were “wholly devoid of substance”.

She also noted the timing of the allegations in the article, saying that the report had emerged in the week their divorce was finalised.


Read more on:    anc  |  edna molewa  |  crime  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE: How SSA spooks kidnapped one of their own

2017-09-24 12:32

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 23 2017-09-23 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 