Former Prasa board chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi named deputy finance minister

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Former Prasa board chairperson and current ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi will fill the shoes of outgoing Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas. Who is he?

Buthelezi, 56, is an ANC MP currently sitting on the standing committee on finance.

He was appointed in April 2016, and has an 88% attendance record for 2017 thus far.

He had resigned from a post as the chief operating officer of the Makana Investment Corporation upon joining the ANC caucus last year.

He served as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson for six years, and spent the prior four years as a director.

He was Prasa chairperson when former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana left the agency under a cloud of various corruption and looting scandals.

Fin24 described Buthelezi as making "all the right noises" in committee meetings.

He has criticised National Treasury for not taking a tougher stance against corporates and not giving enough credit to the “good work” done by the South African Revenue Service.

In an interview with City Press last week, Buthelezi denied the “rumours” that he would replace then treasury deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

“You cannot stop people from speculating because it comes with being in the public space," Buthelezi had said. He added that when the ANC called, he answered.

At the time of Buthelezi's move to Parliament, DA finance spokesperson David Maynier said the way "was being paved" for him to move to the finance ministry.

He joined the ANC at the age of 20 in 1981, and served an eight-year prison sentence on Robben Island from 1983 until 1991.

He also served as an advisor to President Jacob Zuma in the late-1990s during Zuma's term as a KwaZulu-Natal MEC.

He has a Master's degree in Economics.