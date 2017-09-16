Former Springbok’s son murdered in Brackenfell

Cape Town - Former springbok captain, Hennie Muller’s son, Steven, was brutally murdered in Brackenfell on Friday.

The 64-year-old pensioner’s body was allegedly found with severe head injuries, although it is not yet known what weapon was used.

In an interview with Netwerk24 Muller’s brother Len said it was believed that Steven had known his attacker.

“The police are still busy with their investigation, but we believe it is someone who worked on his premises, or next door,” he said.

Len said there had been no signs of a break-in, and the family suspected that the attacked had either gained access through the patio-door in the study or that his brother had opened the door for the attacked because he knew him.

Len also said the neighbour had seen an unknown man leaving the premises in his brother’s car.

The neighbour had apparently suspected foul play and had given chase to the vehicle, forced it off the road and held the driver until police arrived.

Len said the neighbour and Stevens wife, Joy, had then returned to the house, where they made the gruesome discovery.

“It is not going well with Joy, but she is a strong woman,” said a heart broken Len

Dog in toilet

Len told how his brother’s two dogs, a Maltese Poodle and a Jack Russel, had also been missing.

The one had later been found in the washing machine, and the other in the toilet. While the one which had been in the washing machine had survived, it was not clear if the other had survived or not.

“I don’t understand it, there was a lot of equipment standing in the passageway, like the television, ready for loading. My brothe would have applied logic and would not have given them too much resistance. Why was it necessary for them to kill him,” he asked in disbelief?

“Our family is very close. Both my brother’s sons work on ships. The one from America is already here, the one from England is on his way back to South Africa.”

Steven was previously the owner of Bonnies Motors in Brackenfell-boulevard.

The father of Len, Steven and their sister Melanie, Hennie Muller, played for the Springboks between 1949 and 1953, and held the captaincy of the team on the tour of 1951-2, when he took over from the injured Basil Kenyon. He played in 13 Test matches. His nickname was “Windhond” and he took the position of 8th-man to a whole new level. He passed away in April 1977.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, a 31-year-old has been charged with murder and theft of a motor vehicle and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrates court on Monday.

