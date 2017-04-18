 

Former top cop Lamoer's corruption trial postponed

2017-04-18 13:35

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Arno Lamoer. (File, Netwerk24)

Cape Town – The trial of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused, who are at the centre of a corruption case, did not start as expected on Tuesday.

Lamoer and three brigadiers – Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender – together with businessman Salim Dawjee, face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

They are all out on bail.

Western Cape High Court Judge Rosheni Allie heard that Van Der Ross had difficulties with financial instructions for his lawyer.

The trial is set to start next Monday.

The high-ranking officers allegedly received cash and expensive gifts from Dawjee in exchange for special treatment.

The witnesses in the matter were subpoenaed in March. Most were police officers.

Lamoer was appointed to the post in November 2010 and retired in November 2015.

Read more on:    arno lamoer  |  cape town  |  corruption  |  crime

