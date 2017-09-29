Fort Hare disappointed by protesting students' 'criminal and unruly behaviour'

Johannesburg - Management at the University of Fort Hare has condemned the "criminal and unruly behaviour" of protesting students on its Alice campus over the past week.

A meeting between the student representative council and management on Tuesday failed to diffuse tensions over issues including periodic water outages and power cuts and Wi-Fi connectivity downtime at residences.

"Notwithstanding the few outstanding mid-term issues whose timelines were agreed with the SRC, the rest of the other issues have been addressed, and as such the protest action is not warranted," said the university's Khotso Moabi in a statement on Friday.

Students took to the streets this week and expressed their dissatisfaction by allegedly making off with a total of R1.9m worth of goods from a bookstore, and bringing the Alice main road to a standstill.

They also allegedly stoned vehicles, looted livestock and grocery items from passing cars and plunged the entire campus into darkness when they cut power on Wednesday.

Moabi said that Wi-Fi downtime was to be expected because of infrastructure upgrades, adding that water and electricity had also been restored to affected residences.

"The university is installing two pressure pumps to alleviate the immediate challenges," said Moabi. A water reservoir would be operational by November, he said.

Police were not available for comment on arrests made.

