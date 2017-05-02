 

Four arrested after child killed in Khayelitsha

2017-05-02 12:51

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - Four people have been arrested following the discovery of the body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Khayelitsha, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The small child was reported missing on Sunday, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Her body was found on Monday morning in Town Two.

The Cape Times reported that her body was found when a neighbour became suspicious over a bag with blood on it that she saw on the ground in the area.

Rwexana said the four suspects are between the ages of 20 and 30.

Lingelethu police are investigating.

