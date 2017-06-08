Four dead in KZN shooting incident

Durban – Four people have died, and one has been left in a critical condition, after unknown gunmen opened fire in an informal settlement south of Durban on Thursday afternoon.



Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed to News24 that nine people were shot at in an arbitrary shooting on Nogin Road in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Isipingo.



Four people, aged between 25 and 35, died on the scene. Five were injured, and among the five, one is in a critical condition, she said. Those who were at the receiving end of the fatal shots sustained injuries on the upper parts of their bodies, Gwala said.

"The three unknown suspects made off on foot after shooting nine people at around 16:15. The motive at this stage is unknown. We will open a case of four counts of murder, and five counts of attempted murder," said Gwala.

Gwala said that they were still combing the area for more injured people, and trying to locate the suspects, who are still unknown at this stage.



She said the area had since been stabilised, despite police presence on the scene.



"The injured are being treated at the scene and will be transported to various [local] hospitals for the care that they require," said Chris Botha, a media liaison for Netcare911, in a statement.



