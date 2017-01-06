Four in court for Malmesbury cop's murder

Cape Town - A teenager and three adults are expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the murder of Malmesbury policeman Dion Dumas.

Dumas’s body was discovered outside Atlantis last week.

The 57-year-old warrant officer went missing on Christmas Eve after delivering a Christmas gift to his doctor in Malmesbury.

National police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane said in December that all suspects linked to the case were behind bars and that police had secured confessions.

The case was previously heard in camera as one of the accused is a minor.