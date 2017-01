Four killed in Pretoria smash, motorists advised to use alternative routes

Four people have been killed and three critically injured when a taxi collided with a car. (Netcare 911)

Pretoria - Four people were killed and three critically injured when a taxi collided with a car on the N4 near Solomon Mahlangu drive in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics declared two men and two women dead at the scene, Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

A helicopter was used to airlift one of the inured, a child, to a trauma unit in Johannesburg.

With heavy traffic as a result of the accident, motorists were advised to use alternative routes.