Four men held after missing woman found dead

Cape Town - Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman who has been missing for 10 days, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The body of Hlayisani Precious Hlongwane, 26, from Hlomela village, was found on Thursday morning, said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Residents and the police found her body in bushes, near Nsavulani village outside Giyani, during a joint search operation.

Ngoepe said the motive for her killing was still unknown.

When she went missing last Monday, residents set alight four houses and damaged a car, accusing the owners of being responsible for her disappearance.

The four men, aged 33 to 63, would appear in the court soon.

Police were investigating both cases.