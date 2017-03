Four-year-old saved from near drowning in Durban

What To Read Next

Durban - A four-year-old girl has been saved from a near drowning at a hotel pool on the Durban beachfront on Tuesday afternoon.



ER24 Spokesperson Annine Dormehl said it is believed that the girl moved from the hotel's children's pool to a bigger pool when it was brought to her mother's attention that the child was unresponsive.



Dormehl said after she was helped, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found her in a stable condition.



She was transported to a nearby hospital in the area.