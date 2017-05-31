 

Fourth suspect appears in court over Maties student’s murder

2017-05-31 21:27

Mpho Raborife, News24

Matie student Hannah Cornelius. (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Matie student Hannah Cornelius. (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A fourth man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of University of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.

Eben van Niekerk appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court. He faces charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as theft of a vehicle, spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

“More charges are expected to be laid relating to the assault of the friend of the deceased,” he added.

Van Niekerk, who was arrested on Monday, was expected back in court on June 20 where he would file a formal bail application.

His co-accused have abandoned their intentions to apply for bail and were expected back in court on July 28, Ntabazalila said.

On Tuesday, Nashwill Julies appeared in the same court on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and abduction, Netwerk24 reported.

The 28-year-old’s case was added to those of the first two accused in the matter, Vernon Witbooi, 32, and Geraldo Parsons, 26.

Julies was apprehended on Sunday by detectives attached to the Stellenbosch police's unit for serious violent crime.

The State prosecutor, Lecardo Davids, said the charges were Schedule 6 offences.

Julies indicated that he would apply for legal aid representation.

He did not initially attempt to apply for bail.

Cornelius and a friend, Cheslin Marsh, also a student, were hijacked in Bird Street, Stellenbosch, on Saturday between 03:00 and 06:00.

They had been sitting and chatting in her blue Citi Golf.

WATCH: Dramatic chase for suspects in Hannah Cornelius murder, hijacking


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma should listen and step down, says Nelson Mandela Foundation

2017-05-31 20:25

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH | Steenhuisen to Mbete: 'You need therapy!'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 