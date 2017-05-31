Fourth suspect appears in court over Maties student’s murder

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - A fourth man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of University of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.

Eben van Niekerk appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court. He faces charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as theft of a vehicle, spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

“More charges are expected to be laid relating to the assault of the friend of the deceased,” he added.

Van Niekerk, who was arrested on Monday, was expected back in court on June 20 where he would file a formal bail application.

His co-accused have abandoned their intentions to apply for bail and were expected back in court on July 28, Ntabazalila said.

On Tuesday, Nashwill Julies appeared in the same court on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and abduction, Netwerk24 reported.

The 28-year-old’s case was added to those of the first two accused in the matter, Vernon Witbooi, 32, and Geraldo Parsons, 26.

Julies was apprehended on Sunday by detectives attached to the Stellenbosch police's unit for serious violent crime.

The State prosecutor, Lecardo Davids, said the charges were Schedule 6 offences.

Julies indicated that he would apply for legal aid representation.

He did not initially attempt to apply for bail.

Cornelius and a friend, Cheslin Marsh, also a student, were hijacked in Bird Street, Stellenbosch, on Saturday between 03:00 and 06:00.

They had been sitting and chatting in her blue Citi Golf.

