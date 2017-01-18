 

Franziska murder accused to hear bail application outcome

2017-01-18 06:11

Tammy Petersen, News24

Franziska Blöchliger. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Franziska Blöchliger. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - One of the men accused of murdering teenager Franziska Blöchliger in Tokai Forest is expected to hear if his bid for bail has been successful when he appears in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Howard Oliver hopes to be the third of the four accused released on bail after Daniel Easter and Jerome Moses were successful in their application last year.

The fourth accused, Jonathan Jonas, did not apply.

The four were arrested for the murder, rape and robbery of the teen, who was attacked while jogging in Tokai Forest on March 7.

The 16-year-old was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted in an unnatural position.

Oliver applied for bail in November.

He said he intended to plead guilty on a robbery charge, but denied raping and murdering Blöchliger.

He claimed he had robbed the girl as she jogged through Tokai Forest to pay for his child's crèche fees. This was after he was unable to get a loan from work.

Oliver allegedly ran into Jonas before the robbery.

Suffocated or strangled

He told the court he had grabbed Blöchliger from behind in a chokehold until she lost consciousness.

When the teen regained consciousness, Jonas allegedly told her to hand over her personal items. She gave him her ring and watch.

Oliver said he never asked Jonas – apparently armed with a gun - to accompany or help him.

In his affidavit, he said he tried to convince Jonas to put the gun away, as it would "make everything worse".

Jonas allegedly then turned the gun on him and Blöchliger. She was dragged into the fynbos where the gunman allegedly shoved her face into the ground and raped her.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her and one of her shoelaces had been tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

A pathologist confirmed that she had been suffocated or strangled.

Moses was finalising a plea and sentencing agreement for possession of stolen property. He apparently helped Oliver sell the stolen cellphone.

Easter would plead guilty to possession of stolen property for having Blöchliger's cellphone, which he allegedly bought from Oliver and Moses.

Read more on:    franziska ­blöchliger  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pastor accused of pyramid scheme expected in court

6 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: How wild fires get extinguished in SA

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 17 results 2017-01-17 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 