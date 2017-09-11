Frederiksen trial resumes with firearm allegations

What To Read Next

Bloemfontein - The Danish man accused of removing clitorises from nine women also allegedly committed fraud with various firearm licence applications, the Free State High Court heard on Monday.

This as testimony relating to Peter Frederiksen's firearm licence applications, competency applications to own a firearm and to operate a gun dealership were heard in court.

The State handed in various application forms filed by Frederiksen to own firearms and deal in firearms as evidence.



The court also heard that different confiscated gun parts found in Frederiksen's gun shop were apparently from firearms handed to police for destruction.

Frederiksen, who faces 58 charges, has pleaded not guilty to all the counts levelled against him in court.

The charges against him concern clitorises he allegedly removed from nine women - with or without their permission - in his townhouse in Langenhovenpark, Bloemfontein.

He also faces 18 charges of the production and possession of child pornography. One of the charges is that he raped a nine-year-old girl between 2011 and 2015.

Convictions

On Monday, the court heard evidence regarding charges of fraud and contravention of the firearms law.

The former dedicated firearms officer (DFO) at the Bainsvlei Police station, Warrant-Officer Flip Terblanche, testified to some declarations made in the application forms he handled.

These declarations pertain to whether the applicant ever committed a crime in South Africa or abroad.

On the SAPS application forms, handed to court as evidence, Frederiksen answered "no" to these questions.

This was despite four firearm related convictions against him in Denmark, the court heard.

Terblanche testified that the information on the applications was supplied by the accused.

Terblanche said at some stage he did make telephonic inquiries with Interpol concerning Frederiksen, but it proved to be fruitless.

Lying

He gave Frederiksen's passport number and SA identification number to Interpol, but there was no indication that he was wanted in Denmark.

In reply to the State's questions, Terblanche said he was aware of rumours about possible illegal firearm activities concerning Frederiksen, but he never saw any evidence.



The court heard that even with Frederiksen's fingerprints accompanying the licence applications to the Central Firearm Register and the National Criminal Record Centre, no red flag was raised.

Competency certificates were issued as a result.

Under cross-examination, Frederiksen accused Terblanche of lying.

The defence put it to Terblanche that it was mostly he who completed Frederiksen's firearm application forms and that the defendant simply signed the papers presented to him.

No questions of previous crimes or convictions were ever asked nor discussed during these times.

The trial continues.

