 

Frederiksen trial resumes with firearm allegations

2017-09-11 20:32

André Grobler, Correspondent

Peter Frederiksen (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

Peter Frederiksen (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - The Danish man accused of removing clitorises from nine women also allegedly committed fraud with various firearm licence applications, the Free State High Court heard on Monday.

This as testimony relating to Peter Frederiksen's firearm licence applications, competency applications to own a firearm and to operate a gun dealership were heard in court.

The State handed in various application forms filed by Frederiksen to own firearms and deal in firearms as evidence. 

The court also heard that different confiscated gun parts found in Frederiksen's gun shop were apparently from firearms handed to police for destruction.

Frederiksen, who faces 58 charges, has pleaded not guilty to all the counts levelled against him in court. 

The charges against him concern clitorises he allegedly removed from nine women - with or without their permission - in his townhouse in Langenhovenpark, Bloemfontein.

Read: Clitoris collector had permission for all female circumcisions, court hears

He also faces 18 charges of the production and possession of child pornography. One of the charges is that he raped a nine-year-old girl between 2011 and 2015.

Convictions 

On Monday, the court heard evidence regarding charges of fraud and contravention of the firearms law. 

The former dedicated firearms officer (DFO) at the Bainsvlei Police station, Warrant-Officer Flip Terblanche, testified to some declarations made in the application forms he handled. 

These declarations pertain to whether the applicant ever committed a crime in South Africa or abroad. 

On the SAPS application forms, handed to court as evidence, Frederiksen answered "no" to these questions. 

This was despite four firearm related convictions against him in Denmark, the court heard.  

Terblanche testified that the information on the applications was supplied by the accused.   

Terblanche said at some stage he did make telephonic inquiries with Interpol concerning Frederiksen, but it proved to be fruitless. 

Lying 

He gave Frederiksen's passport number and SA identification number to Interpol, but there was no indication that he was wanted in Denmark. 

In reply to the State's questions, Terblanche said he was aware of rumours about possible illegal firearm activities concerning Frederiksen, but he never saw any evidence. 

The court heard that even with Frederiksen's fingerprints accompanying the licence applications to the Central Firearm Register and the National Criminal Record Centre, no red flag was raised. 

Competency certificates were issued as a result. 

Under cross-examination, Frederiksen accused Terblanche of lying. 

The defence put it to Terblanche that it was mostly he who completed Frederiksen's firearm application forms and that the defendant simply signed the papers presented to him. 

No questions of previous crimes or convictions were ever asked nor discussed during these times. 

The trial continues. 

Read more on:    peter frederiksen  |  bloemfontein  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA face off with Zuma in two court cases this week

2017-09-11 20:11

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/World
WATCH: Natural disasters devastate the Americas
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 