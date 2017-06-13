Free State man allegedly drugged, raped in 'med school' ruse

Cape Town - The Hawks have sent their human trafficking investigators to Mpumalanga after a Free State man woke up in a hospital there with a frightening tale.

He tells of a story of how he was drugged and raped after responding to an offer to get into medical school.

And according to his aunt, who was called after he woke up, the last word from his twin sister was that she was on a plane to Lagos, Nigeria.

"All this information has not been corroborated yet, but we have dispatched our human trafficking experts and investigators to see if they can assist," said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The case is still at police station level, but the human trafficking investigators are already mobilising to help if needed.

"We don't want to wait because this is very serious," said Mulaudzi.

This was after Bushbuckridge police opened a case of kidnapping, rape and common assault based on what the 19-year-old man said after he woke up in the hospital.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement that the young man said he and his twin sister responded to an advertisement on social media looking for people who are good at mathematics.

This was supposed to be for a medical school in Johannesburg, according to the man's statement.

"After a few contacts with the 'school' owner, an offer was made to arrange bus tickets for both of them from Kroonstad, Free State, to Johannesburg, as they could not afford to pay for themselves," said Hlathi.

"Once in Johannesburg, they were fetched from the Johannesburg Park Station by a BMW X6, black in colour, and taken to a certain house where they allegedly found other young men and women, 24 in total.

"They were suddenly injected with an unknown chemical, raped and assaulted," continued Hlathi.

They were moved from the house last Wednesday, June 7.

When the man gained consciousness in hospital on Monday, he was told he had been found lying next to the road in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

A call was made to his aunt and she said she had received a call from his twin sister to say she was on a flight to Lagos, Nigeria.

Mulaudzi said that by Tuesday night, no further information was available on where the man's twin sister was, and what happened to the 23 other people the man said was at the place they were taken to.

"We are not privy to that information yet."



