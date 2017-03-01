 

Free State principal relieved after police find stolen computers

2017-03-01 12:51

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Cape Town – The theft of computer equipment from Mokitlane Primary School in the Free State last month was a blow for staff members trying to keep up with admin and prepare paperwork for pupils.

So when police recovered what they believed to be the stolen items this week, Principal Francis Khoba breathed a sigh of relief.

"It was quite a challenge," Khoba told News24 on Wednesday.

He recalls walking into his no-fee school in Thaba Nchu on February 16 to find that thieves had gained access through windows.

They took a computer from his office, another one from his head of department’s office, and a third from the staff room. Also gone were the monitors, a printer, mouse, and internal hard drive.

A toy gun that was allegedly found with five men
A toy gun that was allegedly found with five men, along with suspected stolen computers from a school in the Free State. (Supplied: SAPS)

Without his computer, Khoba had to do many of his tasks manually.

"The computer in the staff room was where the teachers normally did their question papers. They also enter the marks through the computer which then goes into the main server."

Not the first burglary

Thankfully, his head of department had a tablet computer and they used that where they could.

It was not the first time the school had suffered at the hands of burglars. About a year ago, someone stole food meant for their pupil feeding scheme.

"They pulled through the roof to get to the storeroom. They took the whole week’s food," Khoba said in disbelief.

"We had no insurance and the children suffered."

They added security measures to the roof, which managed to stump people who tried to break in again. Then they tried to break through a wall, but failed.

The latest break-in confounded him because not everything was taken from their school.

"I really don’t understand. I can’t say it was poverty."

Khoba said police told him that only one of the computers was sold on.

5 arrested after tip-off

However, Selosesha police said they recovered all three Acer computers, valued at R15 000, three monitors, one Pixma printer, a mouse, keyboard, and internal hard drive.

Crime intelligence and the K-9 unit recovered the equipment early on Tuesday morning and arrested five men, aged 22 to 34, for possession of suspected stolen property.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said they received a tip-off about the location of the computers on Monday.

"A toy gun that is suspected to have been used in criminal activities was also confiscated."

Xuma said the group "may" be linked to the business burglary case registered at the school. They would appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court soon.

Khuba was overjoyed at the arrests.

"I am happy because it really shows our police are doing their work."

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  education  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: Hundreds of trucks arrive in Pretoria CBD in protest

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
Scandal actor to get circumcised at 33, here's why he wants you to join him

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 