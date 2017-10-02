 

Free State welcomes 'Dr Ace' after premier awarded an honorary doctorate

2017-10-02 06:28

Jenna Etheridge

Premier Ace Magashule receives his honorary doctorate. (Supplied)

Cape Town – Free State Premier Ace Magashule on Sunday said he was extremely humbled after being awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy by a university in Turkey last week.

“This honorary doctorate is not for me as an individual. It is rather an acknowledgement of the good work done by all of us in government and in the African National Congress,” he said.

“We must continue to serve our people with utmost humility. I am extremely humbled to receive this honour.”

The Bahcesehir University (BAU) in Istanbul conferred Magushule with the honorary title on Friday.

His spokesperson Tiisetso Makhele said the provincial government was of the view that the honour was long overdue.

In a letter to the premier on July 27, BAU Rector, Prof Dr Senay Yalcin, said the title was in honour of his service to the province and country, his many years of service to the African National Congress and his support for the youth in achieving their educational dreams.

“In addition, your contributions to strengthening ties between South Africa and the Republic of Turkey are notable and appreciated. I can think of no better way to acknowledge your public service and your efforts to build relations between our countries,” Yalcin said.

The provincial government congratulated Magashule.

“We wish him to continue on his journey to serve the people as a whole with unparalleled selflessness. The Free State is proud of 'Dr' Elias Sekgobelo 'Ace' Magashule,” said Makhele.

