 

Freedom Movement and political parties to hold Freedom Day rally

2017-04-27 07:06

Iavan Pijoos, News24

South Africans from all backgrounds protesting against President Jacob Zuma Picture: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images

South Africans from all backgrounds protesting against President Jacob Zuma Picture: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - The Freedom Movement and several political parties will hold a mass rally against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria on Thursday.

Freedom Day commemorates the country's first post-apartheid elections held in 1994.

This year signals 23 years of South Africa's democracy.

Freedom Movement spokesperson Catherine Constantinides said the UDM, Cope, African People's Socialist Party (APSP), DA, FEDUSA, OUTA and the UDF would participate in the rally.

Personal assistant to late former President Nelson Mandela Zelda le Grange was also expected to attend the rally. 

The rally will commence at the Caledonian Stadium, Pretoria at 10:00. 

Read more on:    freedom movement  |  pretoria  |  freedom day

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cross examination of captain in Panayiotou case continues

2017-04-26 22:20

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'Some of my pets died, I have nothing' - Coligny resident after petrol bomb
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:12 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

Cape Town 07:11 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 