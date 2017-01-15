Friends' Dusi river fishing trip takes a tragic turn

What To Read Next

Pietermaritzburg - A man in his 20s drowned in the Msundusi River in KwaZulu-Natal during a fishing trip, paramedics said on Sunday.



ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the man was fishing with his friends when he jumped into the river and tried to swim across.

Paramedics and the SA Police Services water rescue people later arrived at the scene and started searching for him in the river, which is popular with canoeists.



"After some time, the man's body was found along the banks," said Meiring.



"Unfortunately, it was evident that the man had been dead for some time."



He was declared dead on the scene, and local authorities would conduct an investigation.

His name was not released.