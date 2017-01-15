Fugitive arrested for December murder of girl, 7

What To Read Next

Cape Town – A man who has been on the run for a month after he allegedly killed a seven-year-old girl in Whitehouse Way, Epping Forest, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old man, who is the second accused in the matter, was arrested on Friday after he appeared in court for an unrelated case, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

He is expected in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Van Wyk said on December 11, 2016, police officers attended to a murder and attempted murder scene in Epping Forest.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound to her right cheek. She died on the scene as a result of her injuries, he said.

The second victim was found with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

The following day, officers received information about the whereabouts of the suspects.

They searched a residence in Bluedowns and arrested a 17-year-old boy for murder and attempted murder.

Officers had not immediately been able to find the second suspect.