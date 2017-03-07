 

FUL seeks to intervene in Sassa ConCourt case

2017-03-07 20:12

James de Villiers, News24

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Freedom Under Law is seeking to intervene in Black Sash’s Constitutional Court application to ensure that grant beneficiaries will still be protected after March 31.

“The security of those dependent on social grants has been recklessly imperilled in a bid to ensure the interim contracting process escapes scrutiny and oversight,” FUL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court is expected to hear the Black Sash’s application on March 15. It wants the court to force the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to negotiate another contract with the current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), to ensure grants are distributed.

Due to an urgent situation of Sassa's own making, it had no choice but to do so, Black Sash said.

FUL wants the court to order the disclosure of all documentation relating to the interim contract between Sassa and CPS.

The Constitutional Court declared it invalid in 2014, but suspended its order to allow Sassa to make new arrangements for grants to be paid.

FUL wants the court to prevent CPS from charging more under the interim contract than what it was charging under the 2012 contract.

The interim contract with CPS must be in place no longer than necessary for a tender for the distribution of social grants to be advertised, adjudicated, and awarded.

“A ruling of the highest court of the land, carefully structured so as to best protect the rights and interests of the most vulnerable in our country, has been cynically disregarded,” FUL said, referring to the 2014 ruling.


Read more on:    ful  |  sassa  |  black sash

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prasa board 'less professional than a high school tuckshop' - MP

2017-03-07 19:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Harties Dam 'choking' again on invasive weed

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 