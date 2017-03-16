 

Gang gets away with loot in bank robbery

2017-03-16 20:49

Sisa Canca, News24

Cash. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cash. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Police and robbers exchanged gunfire after a group of men targeted a Standard Bank branch in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Thursday morning, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mduduzi Godlwana said a number of robbers entered the building through the roof and used grinders to open two money safe boxes inside the bank.

Godlwana said a shootout ensued between the robbers and police who responded to the alarm. However, the robbers managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money in two separate vehicles.

One police officer was injured in the knee and a police vehicle was also damaged.

A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property has been opened.  

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Cape Town to demolish homes in Imizamo Yethu

2017-03-16 20:17

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Video raises concerns over animal testing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:27 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Somerset West 12:52 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 