Gang gets away with loot in bank robbery

Johannesburg - Police and robbers exchanged gunfire after a group of men targeted a Standard Bank branch in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Thursday morning, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mduduzi Godlwana said a number of robbers entered the building through the roof and used grinders to open two money safe boxes inside the bank.

Godlwana said a shootout ensued between the robbers and police who responded to the alarm. However, the robbers managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money in two separate vehicles.

One police officer was injured in the knee and a police vehicle was also damaged.

A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property has been opened.

