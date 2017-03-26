 

Gauteng crime blitz nets 1700

2017-03-26 16:57

Kaveel Singh, News24

(File, News24)

(File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Almost 1700 suspects were arrested by Gauteng police following various operations in the province, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said 1698 suspects were nabbed for offences including murder, house robbery, business robbery, possession of suspected hijacked vehicle, rape and possession of drugs .

Police made the arrests after undertaking foot patrols, stop-and-searches and tracing of wanted suspects as well as raiding illegal liquor outlets, he said.

According to Makhubele, West Rand police arrested 338 suspects for various offences that included possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Among those suspects, 10 were arrested for business break-ins.

He said that police in the Tshwane cluster arrested around 585 suspects after conducting road blocks and raiding of hot spots.

In the Johannesburg clusters, police arrested eight for possession of unlicensed firearms in Westbury, Alexandra and Jeppe. 

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange heaped praise on local communities for their contributions towards the arrests.

"I would like to applaud the community who come forward to assist the police curb crime."

He urged the public to report police corruption and complacency by phoning 082 820 6467. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africa’s greatest swimmer needs a prodigy

50 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:45 PM
Road name: Kirstenbosch Gardens

Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 