Gauteng Education MEC to visit Parktown Boys High

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Tuesday expected to visit Parktown Boys High School to address educators and learners following an alleged sexual misconduct incident, the department said.

Lesufi is expected to inform the learners that sexual assault is not normal and should never be seen as acceptable and/or normal behaviour. He is also expected to encourage learners to speak out against any abuse they may be experiencing and break the culture of fear, the Gauteng Education Department said.

The school made headlines after it emerged that a 22-year-old water polo coach, who was also an assistant boarding master, had allegedly sexually assaulted more than 20 boys.

The man, who appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court earlier this month, has been accused of sexually grooming children, sexual assault and assault.

The matter was postponed to July 11 for further investigation.

The school's governing body previously denied claims that it failed to inform the Gauteng education department about the sexual assault claims.

The school immediately informed its governing body and the police, SGB chairperson Nicholas Greyling previously said in a statement.

On November 3, 2016, a teacher looking at CCTV camera footage of the school's hostel, saw the man making inappropriate physical contact with a boy in a common room.

Police were contacted and the alleged perpetrator was arrested that evening.

The Gauteng education department was informed the following day, on November 4, Greyling said.

"The school banned him from the property pending a hearing, but he resigned with immediate effect."

Counselling and psychological support were provided to the pupils and the school was keeping parents informed, he said.



