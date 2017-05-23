 

Gauteng Education MEC to visit Parktown Boys High

2017-05-23 05:09

Amanda Khoza, News24

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Tuesday expected to visit Parktown Boys High School to address educators and learners following an alleged sexual misconduct incident, the department said.

Lesufi is expected to inform the learners that sexual assault is not normal and should never be seen as acceptable and/or normal behaviour. He is also expected to encourage learners to speak out against any abuse they may be experiencing and break the culture of fear, the Gauteng Education Department said.

The school made headlines after it emerged that a 22-year-old water polo coach, who was also an assistant boarding master, had allegedly sexually assaulted more than 20 boys.

The man, who appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court earlier this month, has been accused of sexually grooming children, sexual assault and assault.

The matter was postponed to July 11 for further investigation.

The school's governing body previously denied claims that it failed to inform the Gauteng education department about the sexual assault claims.

The school immediately informed its governing body and the police, SGB chairperson Nicholas Greyling previously said in a statement.

On November 3, 2016, a teacher looking at CCTV camera footage of the school's hostel, saw the man making inappropriate physical contact with a boy in a common room.

Police were contacted and the alleged perpetrator was arrested that evening.

The Gauteng education department was informed the following day, on November 4, Greyling said.

"The school banned him from the property pending a hearing, but he resigned with immediate effect."

Counselling and psychological support were provided to the pupils and the school was keeping parents informed, he said.


Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  child abuse

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body on Table Mountain could be that of missing Free State engineer

2017-05-22 22:53

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Chained murder-accused look on at Sinoxolo in loco inspection
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 