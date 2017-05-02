Gauteng man drowns at Durban beach

What To Read Next

Paramedics at the scene of a drowning in Umdloti Beach. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

Durban – A 76-year-old man drowned at a tidal pool in Umdloti Beach in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Tuesday.

The man had gone swimming at about 11:00.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said lifeguards later noticed him floating in the water and raced to assist him.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the lifeguards were doing CPR on the patient, Botha said.

"The Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner placed the man on the ventilator, and with the help of ambulance crews they continued with the resuscitation for 45 minutes. Tragically, despite all their efforts the man was declared dead at the scene," said Botha.

The cause of the drowning is unknown at this stage.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Durban North police were investigating and an inquest docket had been opened.

