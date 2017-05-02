 

Gauteng man drowns at Durban beach

2017-05-02 22:03

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

Paramedics at the scene of a drowning in Umdloti Beach. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

Paramedics at the scene of a drowning in Umdloti Beach. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A 76-year-old man drowned at a tidal pool in Umdloti Beach in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Tuesday.

The man had gone swimming at about 11:00.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said lifeguards later noticed him floating in the water and raced to assist him.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the lifeguards were doing CPR on the patient, Botha said.

"The Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner placed the man on the ventilator, and with the help of ambulance crews they continued with the resuscitation for 45 minutes. Tragically, despite all their efforts the man was declared dead at the scene," said Botha.

The cause of the drowning is unknown at this stage.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Durban North police were investigating and an inquest docket had been opened.

Read more on:    durban  |  drownings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NSRI rescues boy, 4 fishermen and 4 crew members

2017-05-02 21:56

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Law students provide free representation for high schoolers
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 2 results 2017-05-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 