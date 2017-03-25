 

Gauteng MEC receives report on Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse

2017-03-25 14:21

Mpho Raborife, News24

The scene inside the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he has received a report into the roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital earlier this month and will reveal the finding before the end of March. 

His spokesperson Theo Nkonki told News24 on Saturday that they had received the report from specialist attorneys Adams & Adams on Friday and that the only delay in releasing it was because the contractors had asked to submit their own representations before the MEC came to his final findings.

Nkonki said the department had to allow the contractor,  Thandzanani Trading Enterprise, a fair amount of time to do so.

"This Friday, Adams & Adams were going to hand over the report and we were going to make an announcement.

"The delay is only to allow for the process to be extended for those purposes. We will make the announcement before the end of March," Nkonki said.

On March 2, five people sustained minor injuries after the roof collapsed near the facility's main entrance.

The incident took place while private construction workers were repairing a leaking section of the roof.

Mamabolo blamed the collapse on shoddy workmanship by the contractors. He said the contractor had removed concrete stones and placed them on a thin roof that could not handle the weight, resulting in the roof's collapse. 

The contractor needed to be held accountable for the manner in which the workers had approached the job, Mamabolo said at the time.

