 

Gauteng welcomes 120 New Year’s babies

2017-01-01 19:12

James de Villiers, News 24

Pretoria – A hundred-and-twenty bundles of joy were born in Gauteng on January 1, provincial health authorities confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

“We are very excited to have delivered about 120 babies. There can be no better way of beginning a new year than bringing a new life on this earth,” Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu said in a statement. 

Out of the 120 babies, 62 were girls and 58 boys. 

According to the department, the first baby born in Gauteng on New Year’s Day was delivered at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital at 00:01 on Sunday morning. 

The department said that by Sunday afternoon, the  hospital delivered 30 babies, of which there were one set of twins and one set of triplets. 

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital delivered 9 babies, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital 8 babies and Tembisa Hospital delivered 8 babies.

