 

German couple robbed and assaulted while on holiday in Wilderness – NSRI

2017-01-02 09:26

Amanda Khoza, News24

Durban - A German couple was robbed and assaulted in Wilderness on the Garden on Sunday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Monday.

NSRI Wilderness Station Commander Robert van Helsdingen said the couple, from Heidelberg in Germany, was assisted at around 20:15.

Helsdingen said the man 54, suffered multiple injuries while his wife was not injured.

He said the couple had attended a wedding in Hermanus and drove up the coast after the wedding on holiday.

They had arrived in Wilderness on Sunday where they were robbed of valuables and assaulted.

Helsdingen said the police arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen items.

Police were still investigating the matter. 

Cape2Rio yachtsmen hope to change the world

2017-01-02 08:16

Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017.

INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

