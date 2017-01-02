German couple robbed and assaulted while on holiday in Wilderness – NSRI

Durban - A German couple was robbed and assaulted in
Wilderness on the Garden on Sunday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute
said on Monday.
NSRI
Wilderness Station Commander Robert van Helsdingen said the couple, from Heidelberg
in Germany, was assisted at around 20:15.
Helsdingen
said the man 54, suffered multiple injuries while his wife was not injured.
He said
the couple had attended a wedding in Hermanus and drove up the coast after the
wedding on holiday.
They had
arrived in Wilderness on Sunday where they were robbed of valuables and
assaulted.
Helsdingen
said the police arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen items.
Police
were still investigating the matter.