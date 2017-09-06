 

Getting my degree was a challenge - Julius Malema

2017-09-06 22:40

Alex Mitchley, News24

EFF leader Julius Malema (Lerato Sejake,News24)

EFF leader Julius Malema (Lerato Sejake,News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – EFF leader Julius Malema said studying towards his BA Honours degree in Philosophy was a difficult challenge and that he found himself having to choose between the academic programme and politics. 

As Malema took to the podium to receive his degree, the audience at the ZK Matthews Hall at the University of South Africa's (Unisa) Pretoria campus cheered and chanted. 

Malema said while it had been a difficult journey, it had also been exciting, but he had had to change a lot of things in his life to accommodate the academic programme.

Malema said he had to postpone an exam that he was supposed to have written a day before the State of the Nation Address earlier this year. 

WATCH: Julius Malema gets his honours degree

"I was not going to attend the State of the Nation [Address]. When I heard that he [President Jacob Zuma] called the soldiers to Parliament, I had to abandon that exam and go and lead from the front, because I was not going to allow a situation where EFF members were going to confront the soldiers and I would be absent," said Malema.

"It is possible when there is an interest. All of us pretend not to have time but in reality we have a lot of time, we just have to create it and reprioritise our own things."

EFF leader Julius Malema with his wife and grandmother  (Lerato Sejake,News24)

 

Afrikaans 'must fall'

Malema's dissertation for his honours degree focused on the Afrikaans language as a conduit for white supremacy.

"I strongly believe Afrikaans is being used to perpetuate white supremacy in South Africa and it is an issue that I believe, even black African people who are speaking Afrikaans agree with [this belief]."

"When you say Afrikaans must fall, it's not necessarily against the people who speak Afrikaans, but it's against Afrikaans as a symbol that perpetuates whiteness and therefore it must fall."

Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya congratulated Malema on completing his studies while also leading a political party. 

"We wish him the best and hope he will continue with his education [and] by doing so encourage young people to take education seriously in order to uplift their lives," said Makhanya.

Read more on:    unisa  |  eff  |  julius malema

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Over 100 TB patients go deaf because of negligence – DA

2017-09-06 22:12

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Julius Malema gets his honours degree
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 2017-09-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 