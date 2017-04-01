 

Gigaba notes 'mutual suspicion'

2017-04-01 19:12

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - South Africa's new finance minister said on Saturday he is aware of the "climate of sharp disagreement and mutual suspicion" as his predecessor's firing deepens a split in the country's ruling party.

Malusi Gigaba briefed the media a day after President Jacob Zuma fired the widely respected Pravin Gordhan and set off an outcry by many in the ruling ANC and opposition parties.

The currency of one of Africa's biggest economies has slipped amid concerns about corruption at top levels of government. Many South Africans are now concerned that the economy could be downgraded to junk status by credit ratings agencies.

Radical economic transformation

The new finance minister said he is committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating for South Africa and would be talking with ratings agencies soon. He promised "radical economic transformation" for the country.

Gigaba also said he will not "betray our people" by allowing special interests to hurt the public good. His role, he said, is to "restore calm." The former home affairs minister and ex-head of the ruling party's youth league has little economic experience but has agreed to meet with Gordhan.

Fitch Ratings has predicted that the reshuffle will raise tensions within the ruling party and could weaken public finances and governance standards.

The firing of Gordhan, who was seen as a bulwark against perceived efforts to raid state coffers for personal gain, is another blow to an economy that grew just 0.5% last year and has an unemployment rate of around 27%.

The reshuffle of 10 of the country's 35 ministers deepened shock in South Africa, whose pride in its democratic credentials, forged in the struggle against apartheid, has been diminished over the years by scandals around Zuma. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised Gordhan's firing in a rare public rebuke of the president.

The ANC lost control of key metropolitan areas in local elections last year, partly because of dissatisfaction with Zuma.

While the party's reputation as the main movement against apartheid has been tainted, it is still seen as the front-runner ahead of general elections in 2019.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  malusi gigaba  |  pravin gor­dhan  |  cabinet reshuffle

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UCT considers legal options as fees sit-in continues

2017-04-01 18:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA speaks about Kathrada - 'a man of integrity'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 31 results 2017-03-31 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 