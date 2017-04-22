Girl, 9, dies after drinking milkshake spiked with sleeping pills

Port Elizabeth – A nine-year-old Jeffreys Bay girl died after her mother allegedly put sleeping pills into her milkshake, Netwerk24 reported.



After the girl’s mother had a fall out with her friend, she put the pills into her daughter’s milkshake before putting the girl to bed, and then consumed the pills herself.

“The mom woke up the next morning, but the daughter did not,” police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart told Netwerk24.

When the mother realised on Thursday morning that her daughter had died, she allegedly tried to take her own life by slitting her wrists.

A friend of the mother arrived and took her to a local hospital. The friend called police and they arrived at the home, in central Jeffrey’s Bay, at 12:00 on Thursday.

Swart said on Friday that police were still taking statements. A case of murder was opened. A post-mortem would be conducted to establish the cause of the girl’s death.