Good Samaritan thanks his 'guardian angel' after hijacker pulls gun on him

Mbombela - A Good Samaritan who thought he was going to the aid of a motorist who had driven into a ditch, is thanking his guardian angel after he escaped unharmed when the man produced a gun and pulled the trigger.

Devand Duvenage, 28, and his wife Petra, 26, went to the man's assistance in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday after he'd skipped a stop street at high speed in an Audi A4 and the car ended up in a ditch, Netwerk24 reported.

"I initially thought the man had had a heart attack or something, and that's why he accelerated, but when we caught up with him after he started running away from the scene, he pointed a firearm at me," said Duvenage.

He pulled the trigger without a shot going off. "The firearm didn't work and he hot-footed it out of there. At that stage, my wife heard someone knocking in the car's boot," said Duvenage.

The owner of the Audi, Hendry Mtsweni, 51, had been locked in the boot all the time.



The pistol used to threaten Devand Duvenhage after he tried to help a motorist. (Supplied, Netwerk24)

"He was pale when he got out. He didn't know where he was. He just thanked my wife and I that we'd freed him," said Duvenage.

Mtsweni said he'd been waiting for someone in his car near the Kees Taljaard Stadium when a stranger asked him for directions.

"I helped him. He started walking away, but then suddenly turned around and produced a firearm.

"He threatened me and ordered me to throw my cellphone and the car's keys on the ground. Then he forced me into the boot and drove off," said Mtsweni.

'I feared for my life'

He said when he felt the car bounce and then a huge thud, he suspected that the hijacker had lost control of the vehicle.

"When I felt the crash and heard people speak Afrikaans, I started knocking on the bodywork. Then they [the Duvenages] opened for me.

"I feared for my life, but was very relieved that I had escaped the ordeal unharmed when the Good Samaritans opened the boot for me," said Mtsweni.

Duvenage is also very relieved that he too was unharmed, especially since there had been a bullet in the chamber of the gun as well as in the magazine.

"The police say there is no reason why the gun had malfunctioned."

Duvenage added: "I think my guardian angel at that stage was having a long cigar and a cheap bottle of whisky and decided: 'Not this time'.

He said members of the local neighbourhood watch called the police and the suspect was caught and arrested within 15 minutes.

The suspect, Thabo Patrick Matjomane, 25, appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of hijacking, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was remanded until his next court appearance on September 7.



